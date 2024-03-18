Posted: Mar 18, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2024 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Interstate Farm and Home Show, presented by Bartlett CO-OP, is this Friday, March 22nd and Saturday, 23rd at Nellis Hall at Coffeyville Community College with venders from all over the area displaying ag products, equipment for your farm, home or ranch as well as landcaping and home decor services and such.

Admission to the event is free and you could win $500 cash each day with our door prizes.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tina Romine with Bartlesville Radio said that the show takes in between 3,000 and 5,000 people each year and that there are a few spaces available for businesses to be a part of the show.