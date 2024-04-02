Posted: Mar 15, 2024 2:44 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 2:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

Three elections in Washington County are coming up April 2 — the city of Bartlesville special election, a school bond election in Copan and a school bond election for Oklahoma Union Public Schools. The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching.

Applications must be received by the Washington County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says absentee voting is available to all voters and applications can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email,” House said.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal . Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections

House reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.