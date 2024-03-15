Posted: Mar 15, 2024 2:33 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 2:37 PM

Nathan Thompson

It’s time to serve up some merriment for a good cause this spring when Purse-n-ali-tea 2024 brings together festive refreshments and quality handcrafted merchandise for an entertaining afternoon fundraiser.

A delightful spring tradition, the 11th annual Purse-n-ali-tea party will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 801 SE Washington Blvd., in Bartlesville. Tickets are $25 each with all funds raised going to support Martha’s Task, an economic development program providing sewing instruction, contract work, marketing, financial support and advocacy for low income women.

“Every year we receive for our purse auction amazing one-of-a kind handbags and totes created for us by seamstresses in our community, as well as supporters who live in other states,” Martha’s Task Executive Director Laura Walton said. “We are always so grateful to the talente d purse artists who craft such beautiful creations for us to auction.”

The festive party combines a delicious spread of light refreshments served on an eclectic mix of antique dishes and floral table cloths with a silent auction. In addition to purses of all kinds, community organizations and businesses always provide a variety of popular items to round out the auction portion of the event.

Back by popular demand this year is a hat competition, which is optional for participants, but always provides an entertaining portion of the afternoon.

“There are always so many spectacular hats worn by our guests each year that we decided to make sure the very best are recognized,” Walton said. “Each year our guests come adorned in beautiful and whimsical hats. We can’t wait to see what our hat enthusiasts appear in this year.”