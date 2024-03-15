Posted: Mar 15, 2024 2:27 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

Agape Mission will receive support in funding thanks to a $4,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest local bank President David Nickel presented the check to Sherri Smith, executive director of Agape Mission.

“Agape Mission is an integral part of our community, feeding the hungry and providing love and support to those in need,” Nickel said. “It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

The funds from the donation will go toward the cost of preparing the growing number of meals. In February, Agape served 5,274 meals. With the mission of feeding the hungry, the hurting and the homeless in the Washington County area with dignity and love, Agape Mission was founded in 2000 to serve hot meals to community members in need.

In addition to hot meals served onsite, Agape also has its Food for Kids program that provides a sack of food for students to have on the weekends when kids might not have access to the food normally received as part of the free and reduced meal program at school. In February, Agape provided 3,120 sacks of food through the Food for Kids program.