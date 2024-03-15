Posted: Mar 15, 2024 10:45 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

Tune into 100.1 KYFM on Saturday afternoon for Oologah Class Days. Seniors from Oologah High School will be sharing their favorite class memories and playing their favorite music from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Thank you to Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Regent Bank and Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative for making Saturday’s broadcast possible.