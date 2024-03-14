Posted: Mar 14, 2024 2:52 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2024 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney informed the public about an upcoming bicycling event that the community can look forward to. The Oklahoma Freewheel route was recently released and the event will start in Pawhuska on Sunday, June 2nd and will make a five day loop before finishing in Pawhuska on Thursday, June 6th.

McCartney talks about what can be expected while they bicyclists are in town.

After leaving Pawhuska on Sunday, they will visit the likes of Pawnee, Perkins, Seminole and Drumright for rest stops before making their way back to Pawhuska. The bikers will travel nearly 300 miles in that five day span.