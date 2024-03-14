Posted: Mar 14, 2024 1:55 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2024 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

A Barnsdall man appeared in Washington County Court on Thursday afternoon after being pulled over in Bartlesville. Dillon Smith was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp, unlawful possession of paraphernalia and acquiring proceeds from drug activity.

An affidavit states that officers observed Smith's bumper pull trailer had a defective passenger side tail light out, which initiated the traffic stop. Once K9 officers arrived on scene, they learned that they needed to search Smith's vehicle.

The probable cause affidavit goes on to say that they found 203 grams of a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. A digital scale with white residue was found, along with three metal spoons and additional residue. Officers also recovered $2,630 in cash and a pair of brass knuckles in the vehicle.

Smith's bond was set at $100,000 and his next court date is 9 a.m. next Friday.