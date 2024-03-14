Posted: Mar 14, 2024 9:40 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2024 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

ROC-WC is an Association of Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County. Their mission is to promote Republican and conservative values through an informed, active electorate.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Quinn Schipper, ROC-WC Administrator, and Jessica Krause, ROC-WC Vice-Administrator, said that they have welcomed Democrat, Libertarian, and Independent friends who have benefitted from our nonpartisan presentations aimed at educating voters throughout Washington County about issues and candidates during this election year.

"Charter, Water, and Voters – Oh My!" is the theme of the next ROC-WC presentation on Monday, March 25, 6:30-7:45 PM at Crossing 2nd, 215 E 2nd Street, in Bartlesville. The ROC-WC encourages you to come early to dine in or enjoy a meal and drinks during the meeting.

March 25 Program Highlights:

• Bartlesville’s NEXT Strategic Plan

• Bartlesville’s ENDEAVOR 2045 Comprehensive Plan: The NEXT Strategic Plan is a broad review of how City Government operates: best practices, review of policies, etc.

CHARTER

Citizen engagement that has led to proposed amendments to the City Charter to be voted on April 2. City Manager Mike Bailey and Mayor Dale Copeland will explain the rationale behind proposed changes to the Bartlesville City Charter and why those appear on the April 2 ballot as 10 separate propositions.

WATER

Bartlesville’s ENDEAVOR 2045 Comprehensive Plan includes long-term water resourcing strategies. Bartlesville water services provide water for 55,000 people which is more than Wash Co population.

City of Bartlesville Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen will present an overview of county water resources, drought readiness, and more.

VOTERS