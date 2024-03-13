Posted: Mar 13, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

During Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney gave an update regarding the city's sales tax and talked about the people who have been visiting Pawhuska.

McCartney said the sales tax report for the month of March is down, but remains optimistic.

McCartney said that the city is still seeing plenty of interest in bus tours, but added they are also seeing plenty of return visitors coming to Pawhuska. He explains why he thinks that is.

To learn more about the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, you can call their office at 918-287-1208.