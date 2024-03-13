Posted: Mar 13, 2024 1:27 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 2:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

Something very special is coming on Friday!

Tune in to "Oklahoma Afternoons" with Nathan Thompson on KRIG 104.9 FM during the noon hour Friday where we will honor our Osage Nation friends and neighbors. Nathan will play the Oscar-nominated song "Wahzahzhe (A Song for My People)" for what is believed to be the first time on mainstream radio.

History was made during Sunday's Academy Awards with the performance by Scott George and the Osage Tribal Singers. It is only fitting we mark that moment with a tribute of our own. Only on "Oklahoma Afternoons" on KRIG 104.9.