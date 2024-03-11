Posted: Mar 13, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after voting for H.R. 7521, Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

“Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution gives Congress the power to ‘regulate Commerce with foreign Nations.’ China represents the most dangerous foreign security threat to America. I am greatly concerned about the influence the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has over America, whether that be online applications or the purchasing of our farmland. While this legislation is far from perfect, it is an important step in standing up against the CCP and its efforts to exploit millions of innocent Americans and undermine our safety,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.