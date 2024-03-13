Posted: Mar 13, 2024 8:09 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 8:09 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Parents be aware!

This Friday is the deadline for all scholarship applications for the Musical Research Society. There is also a composition competition for currently enrolled 9-12 grade students who can apply for this award and win $100 for first prize.

Current students in high school or home school who participate in band, choir, or orchestra are the only ones permitted to apply for this scholarship.