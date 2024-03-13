News
Save The Date! This Friday Is The Deadline
Parents be aware!
This Friday is the deadline for all scholarship applications for the Musical Research Society. There is also a composition competition for currently enrolled 9-12 grade students who can apply for this award and win $100 for first prize.
Current students in high school or home school who participate in band, choir, or orchestra are the only ones permitted to apply for this scholarship.
