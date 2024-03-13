Posted: Mar 13, 2024 7:45 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 7:45 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Bartlesville’s community is known for an array of things that have nothing to do with the history. A good town to raise kids from birth, retire, start anew, make a difference, expand, and prosper, Bartlesville is what everyone wants but many do not have. Community support.

It is your support that Bartlesville is seeking again, this time for its youth. Hilton Garden Inn in partnership with Young Scholars of Bartlesville is hosting their monthly Business Mixer.

Starting March 26 at 4 p.m., guests will get to meet the Executive director of Young Scholars of Bartlesville and staff. Free food, drinks, networking, and door prizes will also be available during this event. Guests are asked to participate by bringing their own business cards if they have them, and drop them in the drop-off box to win some of the door prizes.

The event will be held in the Hilton Garden Inn lobby, located at 205 SW Frank Philips Blvd., Bartlesville, Ok. 74003.