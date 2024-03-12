Posted: Mar 12, 2024 3:35 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2024 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

A security grant has allowed Avant Public Schools to get upgrades to its security system across campus. This includes the addition of 25 security cameras, a camera on the front door and a new intercom system with bull horns. All facilities across campus will be able to hear school announcements. The prior system the school had in place did not allow for this.

The school has also installed a new fence around the parking lot and bus barn, making it easier to secure property at night and on weekends. Also, thanks to a partnership with the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Avant Public Schools has a School Resource Officer that comes by nearly every day.