Posted: Mar 12, 2024 1:34 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2024 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board was scheduled to convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the administration building on Monday evening, but because a quorum could not be assembled, they were unable to have that meeting.

The Board will look to re-convene once again at 5 p.m. on Thursday. No changes have been made to the agenda.