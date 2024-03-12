News
Bartlesville
Civitan's Servant's Heart Awards
Tom Davis
Civitan International the Bartlesville Civitan Club is seeking noiminations for its annual Servant's Heart Awards to be announced April 18.
The Servant's Heart Award is a celebration of unsung heroes in our community who support families and individuals who are affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Please submit your nominations to toniharjo65@gmail.com or by mail at P.O. Box 1294, Bartlesville, OK 74005 by April 4, 2024.
