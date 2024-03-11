Posted: Mar 11, 2024 6:36 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 6:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education approved a new policy Monday that specifically highlights the district's commitment to parent participation in schools.

Also known as a "Parent Bill of Rights," Bartlesville schools formalized the policy by adopting guidelines to promote and encourage the involvement of parents and guardians within the school district.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says Bartlesville has always encouraged parental involvement and was in compliance with the expectations, but recent state legislation required it to be formally adopted as a board policy