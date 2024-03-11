Posted: Mar 11, 2024 3:05 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 3:05 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on eight charges of violating a protective order. Thomas Griggs was being arraigned by Judge Jared Sigler on Monday afternoon when Griggs ended the conversation by yelling multiple expletives directed at Sigler before being removed from the court room.

Griggs has also been charged with violating a protective order four other times since 2022 along with stalking. According to an affidavit, on March 6th Griggs made contact with two of the members under the protective order by driving by to make a comment before driving away.

The affidavit states that Griggs admitted to willfully doing this. On March 10th, Griggs made seven phone calls in a 27-minute span to one of the members protected in the order from the Washington County Jail.

Griggs was given a $135,000 cumulative bond in two cases and was given a new court date of March 22nd.