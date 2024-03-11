Posted: Mar 11, 2024 2:43 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 3:37 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners kicked off their Monday morning meeting with discussion of court house updates. Chairman Timmie Benson shared an update on the tiling that is going to be put in at the Nowata County Courthouse.

Commissioner Paul Crupper also said that the water in the boiler room is going to be drained and it has a current time frame of at least 7-8 weeks. There was an agreement approved for District 2 to work on Commissioner Troy Friddle’s land to cut plank wood with a saw mill as well.

Finally, Nowata County Clerk Kay Spurgeon announced that they passed their elevator inspection but not without some small issues.

The Commissioners will meet again in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex next Monday morning at 9 am.