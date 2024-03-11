Posted: Mar 11, 2024 2:30 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 2:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department is once again taking steps to keep people safe on the roads during a holiday.

This coming Sunday, March 17, is St. Patrick's Day. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday morning, Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry and his staff will provide safe transportation to anyone that may have enjoyed the festivities a little too much.

Chief Ickleberry says if you have consumed alcohol, DON’T drive. Instead, call police dispatch at 918-338-4001, tell the dispatcher you want to take the Chief up on the offer to arrive safe and tell the dispatcher your location. The dispatcher will ensure Chief Ickleberry or his staff will come to your location and provide you with a safe ride home within Bartlesville city limits.

There is no cost for this service.