Posted: Mar 11, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday and they had a pretty standard agenda. At the meeting, the Board did sign a resolution that declared a priority of order of funding for projects across the county. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains what that means.

The Board also awarded a bid to Warner Audio and Video LLC. in the amount of $52,875 for a new and updated sound system at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The Board opted to table the signing of Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore to another year-long contract, citing they wanted more time to review the information. There was one utility permit signed at the meeting.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for another regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds next Monday at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.