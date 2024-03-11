Posted: Mar 11, 2024 12:29 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 12:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners held a longer than normal meeting Monday morning, thanks to several bids of interest to construct Phase II of the new Emergency Operations Command Center.

County Clerk Annette Smith opened around 50 bids from various companies for portions of the project. The EOC is planned for relocation to a lot on Bison Road, just north of Nowata Road in Bartlesville. The Commissioners made a motion to review all the new bids and will come back next Monday with recommendations.

In related business, the Commissioners approved a $56,000 quote from KSL Dirtworks to complete a road cut across Bison Road from the Bartlesville Industrial Park to the EOC construction site to connect to a sewer line. The road cut is expected to be complete in a month.

Washington County Emergency Management's Jerry Kelley provided an update on a grant request to FEMA for installation of an emergency generator at the County Courthouse complex. He says he's been working with the federal agency to come up with a better proposal considering the impact of servers located at the courthouse