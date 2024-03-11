Posted: Mar 11, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 2:46 PM

Tom Davis

The retirement of our fire chief, new sales tax numbers and the latests on the comprehesive plan for Bartlesville highlighted this week's City Matters on KWON.

City Manager Mike Bailey reminded all that Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping is retiring this summer and that both an internal and external search has started for his replacement.

Bailey also brought up the April 2 city election regarding proposed changes to the city charter which cleans up old language in some cases, adds consistency to city purchasing procedures, changes city elections to April with staggered elections for city councilors, and sets time limits for recall procedures.

City Clerk Jason Muninger announced the city sale tax collections were down 9% from last year, which was a record setter by far. In context, this month's sale tax collection was actually the second highest on record.