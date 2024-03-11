Posted: Mar 11, 2024 9:11 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 2:53 PM

Tom Davis

On Easter Sunday over one billion Christians will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. But, did it happen?

In an increasingly skeptical world, there are many inside and outside the church who maintain, that the resurrection of Jesus was merely a fabrication of the early church. Or some might maintain that the resurrection was merely a spiritual, not a bodily resurrection. The Church of Jesus Christ needs to ask itself, is the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ necessary for our faith? Also, is there proof, even evidence, to support this contention or must the resurrection of Jesus Christ be taken merely by faith?

On March 14, Dr. Mark Weeter, Dean of the School of Ministry and Christian Thought at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, will be lecturing on the topic “The Fact of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ,” at 7 PM in Lyon Hall, on the campus of Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Dr. Weeter will attempt to show that while faith is necessary to believe in Jesus for salvation, faith does not have to mean gullibility, and there is abundant evidence to prove that in fact Jesus Christ rose from the dead.