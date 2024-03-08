Posted: Mar 08, 2024 10:15 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2024 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

Budget, pensions, new crime laws and doneky milk highlighted our CAPTIOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 on KWON on Friday morning.

Rep. Judd Strom said the budget requests has ended and now the work begins sorting out how to best fund the state and its agencies.

Senator Julie Daniels had two crime bills pass the Senate and are now being considered in the house.

SB 1877 aims to take repeat offenders and career criminals off the street by extending the aggregation period for the valuation of stolen items from 90 to 180 days. This will give law enforcement and prosecutors a more accurate assessment of the patterns of repeat offenders and allow them the time needed to build the strongest case possible to hold career criminals accountable. The longer aggregation period also sends a strong signal to potential criminals, helping to deter future crime.

Simultaneously, SB 1735 protects businesses and their employees against violence accompanying forcible entry into restricted and employee-only areas of commercial buildings.