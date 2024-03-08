Posted: Mar 08, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2024 9:23 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to take care of two action items for the new Emergency Operations Center, under construction on Bison Road in Bartlesville.

The meeting will begin with a 9:30 a.m. bid opening for Phase II construction of the EOC Command Center followed by discussion and possible action on three quotes for completing a road cut across Bison Road to install a sewer line to the EOC.

The commissioners will then receive several monthly reports from various county agencies. The meeting is open to the public and will be held on the second floor Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.