Posted: Mar 07, 2024 3:35 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 3:35 PM

Chase McNutt / Kelli Williams

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will host its first-ever Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

Kids ages 10 years or younger are invited to enjoy time with the Easter Bunny, including a catered breakfast, games and a craft. Families can also enjoy selfies with the Easter Bunny, win a prize during a hopping sack race or enjoy the Easter-themed coloring station.

Spots are limited. Tickets are $12.50 per person and may be purchased at Eventbrite. Attendees are also welcome to enjoy the museum’s latest exhibit, “Now and Then: Street Scenes,” on display through March 29.

The BAHM is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed on weekends and holidays) at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. (fifth floor). For more information, contact BAHM staff at 918.338.4290 or history@cityofbartlesville.org.