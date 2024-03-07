Posted: Mar 07, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Daylight savings time will take place this weekend and as we spring forward, we will gain an extra hour of daylight. With that, Bartlesville Fire Chief reminds everyone that it is a good idea to make sure your fire alarm and smoke detector batteries are in working order. Topping also gave advice on when it might be time to get a new device, even if they are still working properly.

It is important to remember to reset timers, clocks and any other manual household devices.