Posted: Mar 07, 2024 11:36 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 11:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

Additional thunderstorm development is expected late this afternoon into tonight, specifically along the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

Large hail and locally damaging winds are the primary threats, though a limited tornado potential will exist in Osage, Washington and Nowata counties and for southeast Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, the risk for severe weather has increased from a marginal risk to a slight risk — that's a level 2 risk out of 5, with 5 being a high threat. If severe weather develops in the area, the earliest start would be 6 p.m. Thursday. The most likely timeframe is from 9 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday.