Posted: Mar 07, 2024 11:30 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 11:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The filing period is open for those wishing to run for a seat in the Osage Nation Congress. This year, there are six open Congressional seats that will be carrying a four-year term for the ninth Osage Congress. Through Thursday afternoon, 12 candidates have filed to run for the open seats.

Joe Tillman, John Maker, Billy Keene and Jodie Revard, who are currently in office, have filed for candidacy. Traci Phillips, William Kemble, Pam Shaw, Christa Fulkerson, Maria Whitehorn, Angela Pratt, Tina Allen and Liberty Metcalf are the other people to file in hopes of getting a congressional seat. The final day to file is Tuesday. The election is set for Monday, June 3rd. This year's inauguration will take place at the Osage Hotel and Casino in Bartlesville on Saturday, July 13th.