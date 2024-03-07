Posted: Mar 07, 2024 8:08 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 8:08 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to The 26th Annual The Good, The Bad & The Barbecue charity event on Saturday May 11, 2024 hosted by Robert Hughes and family & the Hughes Ranch to benefit Elder Care.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Event Chair Juli Merciez for the event invited eveyone to celebrate with The Clydesdales, a Horseshoe Ring Toss, Silent and Live Auction and live entertainment.

Tickets begin at $100 each. Details at https://abouteldercare.org/bbq/

Elder Care is a non-profit organization designed to be the central coordinator of services for mature adults and their families. Our team is here to help you live a healthy, happy, & independent life!