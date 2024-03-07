Posted: Mar 07, 2024 7:34 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 7:35 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Fairs are definitely an American past time that is well awaited in the summer. State fairs, county fairs, fairs that just pass by, out of town fairs, festivals that people call fairs, job fairs?

Bartlesville Public schools is bringing to the community a more educational form of the “fair”. Starting Saturday, March 9, at 9 a.m. in the high school cafeteria commons, Job Fair features job positions, childcare information for both teachers and parents, support positions, and information about salaries, pay rates, and low cost options.

Attendees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes so they can give them to any of the job opportunities available at the fair. Attendees are also asked to enter on the north side of the campus.