Posted: Mar 06, 2024 1:36 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 1:36 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

This week’s feature pet brings back the saying “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” or the name for that matter.

Marissa Simmons, everyday coordinator for the cat department here at the Washington County SPCA, introduces the cat with a name unlike her personality…

Though small, Banshee is no amateur. Simmons says that although kid’s maybe a problem, Banshee will get along with anybody if they have a little patience and time or a can of tuna.

The WSPCA is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The WSPCA is located at 16620 OK-123, Bartlesville, Ok. 74006.