Posted: Mar 06, 2024 12:32 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 12:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

A new agreement between Oklahoma CareerTech and the State Regents will make it even easier for Tri County Tech Practical Nursing students to gain college credit towards furthering their education.

The Memorandum of Understanding that was recently signed by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education establishes guidelines for two-year colleges to give credit to students for classes taken at Tri County Tech and other CareerTech centers. While individual agreements existed between tech centers and colleges in the past, this streamlines the process for Practical Nursing students, who wish to further their degree in the nursing field.

“We are so pleased that this collaboration will help streamline the academic journey for our students,” Tri County Tech Superintendent Dr. Tammie Strobel said. “Together, we pave the way for success, one credit at a time."

Students who pass the LPN NCLEX exam can receive up to 18 hours of college credit at the following colleges: Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Northern Oklahoma College, Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Redlands Community College, Rose State College, Seminole State College, Tulsa Community College and Western Oklahoma State College.

“Oklahoma has been facing a nursing shortage for years,” Practical Nursing Director Dava Dye said. “This new agreement positions Tri County Tech to be an even greater part of the solution.”