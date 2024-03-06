Posted: Mar 06, 2024 8:23 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 8:23 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Glenn Close once said, “I think every pet lover has an appreciation for nature. I’ve never met an animal lover who didn’t have some kind of connection to the natural world.” Nature’s connection to animal lovers also reaches to the animals themselves, which opens a whole new world of discovery.

Bartlesville Public Library is bringing a new youth activity called Skin & Skulls. On March 18, in the upstairs meeting room, at 11:15 p.m. your animal loving kids will get to examine characteristics of ten mammal skins common to Oklahoma and their corresponding skulls. This will help to determine their hairs, diets, and how to distinguish eye placements of predator versus prey.

Tickets can be picked up at the Youth Services desk inside of BPL starting March 6. This event is for grades 3rd through 5th and space is limited.