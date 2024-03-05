Posted: Mar 05, 2024 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners had previously allocated $350,000 for a shop in District Three. At Monday's meeting, District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright informed the Board that they had ran into some issues and they have came up about $28,000 short of that. Cartwright talks about some of the issues they have ran across.

The Board approved the change in allocation. Cartwright said if further adjustments need to be made, he will let the Board know accordingly.