Posted: Mar 05, 2024 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Everett Piper raised a question as to why the sheriff's office and health department wasn't using money from their reserve fund to pay for certain incidents such as wrecked sheriff's vehicles. Instead, they were asking the Board to use money from the deductible fund.

That is why the Administrator of ACCO, Dusty Birdsong, came to explain a few things this week. He said that the county deductible has been fully funded for the last two years and the county has two deductibles; a current deductible and an annual deductible. Birdsong explains further.

After the Board heard Birdsong's explanation, they opted to use the county deductible fund to pay for damages to two sheriff's vehicles and a replacement to the roof at the Osage County Health Department.