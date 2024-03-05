Posted: Mar 05, 2024 10:30 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 10:40 AM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman is being held over in the Washington County Jail after being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, being in possession of methamphetamine and driving a vehicle on a suspended license.

Shantel Lynn McBride was pulled over near Ramona due to having a defective taillight out. After checking her driver’s license, officers learned that it was suspended. An affidavit goes on to say that officers further investigated and learned that McBride was in possession of a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 29.3 grams.

The probable cause affidavit also says that McBride was in possession of two glass pipes and one silver spoon, along with a scale and eight clear bags, which are consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances.

McBride’s bond was set at $50,000 and her next court date is set for Friday, March 22nd at 9 a.m.