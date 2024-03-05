News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 05, 2024 9:59 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 9:59 AM
CITY MATTERS with Mayor Dale Copeland
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland was on our guest on KWON's CITY MATTERS program on Tuesday.
Mayor Copeland reviewed last night's city council meeting starting with the Bartlesville Education Authority issuing it's Educational Facilities Lease Bonds (Bartlesville Public Schools Project) Series 2024 in an amount not to exceed $10.5 M. This is know as a conduit or pass through financing process for the schools.
The Mayor then explained that the Bartlesville Mucicpal Authority's issuance, sale and delivery of its Clean Water SEF promisorey note no Oklahoma Water Resources Board in the amount not to exceed $83,235,500M.
We also talkied about the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief David Topping, the Bartlesville Housing Study, the approval of a zoning change for OKWU housing, and the Spring Debris Pickup Week May 6-10.
« Back to News