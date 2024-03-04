Posted: Mar 04, 2024 7:03 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 7:05 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Dewey, City Manager Kevin Trease informed the Council that he would be requesting an increase in utility rates at a future meeting. Trease cited that it had been several years since rates had been increased and that it was time the council take action in doing that now.

Dewey residents currently pay a base fee of 20 dollars for water. Trease is seeking to increase that to 22 dollars. Per 1,000 gallons of water use, residents pay an additional $5.32. Trease is looking to increase that by a dollar and re-examine another possible increase in July. Dewey residents pay a base rate of $10.25 for sewer waste. Trease wants to increase that to $14.25. He talks about why he feels the need to increase the sewer rates.

Trease is also asking the council to make increases in wastewater treatment and sanitation rates. Currently, the minimum amount a Dewey resident pays for utility rates is $55.83. With the increase, the price would rise to $67.25. Trease hopes to bring this to the council for a vote at the next scheduled meeting.