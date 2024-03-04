Posted: Mar 04, 2024 1:15 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 1:15 AM

Tom Davis

A South Coffeyville man is hospitalized following a collision on Sunday evening invovling two vehicles in Nowata County.

OHP said in a release that the collision occurred at approximately 7:42 pm on US-169 at county road 6, approximately 4 miles south of South Coffeyville, OK in Nowata County.

The report states that Sherman Jones, 77, of South Coffeyville, was southbound in a 2014 Buick LaCrosse on US-169 and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Colby Howard, 25 , of South Coffeyville, OK. was northbound on US-169.

OHP said that Jones' vehicle slowed and attempted to make a left turn on county road 6, turning in front of Howard in his truck causing both vehicles to collide.

Jone was transported by Coffeyville EMS to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Coffeyville, KS. Admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.