Chase McNutt

An Ochelata man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday after being picked up on an outstanding warrant from 2023. Lloyd Mathis is being charged with 2 counts assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, child abuse, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, disrupt/prevent an emergency phone call and malicious injury to property.

Mathis is being charged on those above counts for an incident that took place in Jan. of 2023. According to an affidavit, the victim and her five children arrived at a home with Mathis and notice Mathis was in a mood. It was alleged that Mathis started destroying the residence by breaking things and pulling them over.

Mathis allegedly slammed a coffee maker that hit one of the minor children in the head – leading to the victim’s trying to call police. Mathis took the phone from the victim and smashed it. Mathis then started threatening the children to give him their phone’s or he would “slaughter them all”. Mathis began shoving the victim down the hall way before grabbing a knife and holding it to her stomach.

The victim got out of the house before Mathis allegedly got on top of her and started choking her. The victim would get away from Mathis and called the police. Mathis is being held over on a $250,000 bond.