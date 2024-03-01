Posted: Mar 01, 2024 2:28 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Congress has passed bills that supports Lily Gladstone and Scott George for their parts in the film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” All 12 members of the Osage Nation Congress signed the bills into law in early February, as both resolutions endorse their contributions to the film and the expansion of Native storytelling. Achievements of the late Robbie Robertson were also recognized, as Robertson assisted in creating the film's score.

Congresswoman Jodie Revard had the following to say on the passage of the legislation:

“Lily, I commend your enthusiasm, dedication and contributions to “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the respect you continue to show our people. Scott, thank you for the love and honor you have given our people through song. And I thank Mr. Robertson for accepting and choosing to share his talent in the film. May he rest in peace knowing that his achievements were well respected.”

Congresswoman Pamela Shaw sponsored those bills, citing a desire for the Osage Nation Congress to show united support.