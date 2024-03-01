Posted: Mar 01, 2024 1:19 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Temperatures are set to heat back up this weekend and along with that fire chances are set to increase as well. Winds are expected to gust upward of 35 miles per hour on Sunday and forecasters say Saturday could be a dangerous day as well. Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping said it is important to remain smart when being outdoors this weekend.

To protect your home and other buildings around your property, Topping said it would be a good idea to rake any leaves away from those structures so that the fire doesn't harm those buildings.