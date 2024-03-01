Posted: Mar 01, 2024 10:00 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Judd Strom and Representative John B. Kane appeared on CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 on KWON.

The panel breifly touched on what could be an ongoing discussion for years as to what qualifies as a grocery item that will soon no longer be taxed by the state and what items are not.

Senator Daniels brought up some legislative efforts to improve the budgets of the each District Attorney's office to ensure operations and efforts coming from the Senate regarding legislation to combat organized retail theft.

Representative Judd Strom brough us up to date on the progress of the state budget saying that lawmakers and agencies have been making their financial requests and now the work comes down to deciding how to best dole out the dollars.