Posted: Mar 01, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

It’s the perfect time to start making summer plans, and registration is now open for Tri County Tech’s highly-anticipated STEAM summer camp in June.

Whether you have an aspiring chef, mad scientist or filmmaker, there’s an option that will appeal to everyone. The youngest campers, currently enrolled in third or fourth grade, will get to experience all themes for a well-rounded experience. Fifth and sixth graders can choose two themes, while seventh through ninth graders can choose one theme to do a deep dive into throughout the week.

Campers will get to experience hands-on learning with each theme. Drones and Aviation Instructor Brandi Peace plans different activities for her students year-to-year.

“One of the activities I love the most is when students get to experiment with hot air balloons,” Peace said. “They learn that warm air is less dense—lighter—than cold air, so it causes the balloon to go up. They have a great time with it!”

STEAM Summer Camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, with lunch and snacks provided. The adventure begins with current seventh to ninth graders leading the charge from June 3-7, followed by the third and fourth graders on June 10-14. Finally, from June 17-21, fifth and sixth graders embark on their STEAM journey, discovering their passions and potentials in a supportive and inspiring environment.

Early Bird registration for the STEAM summer camp is $275. After April 1, the cost increases to $325. Explore the full slate of theme options at tricountytech.edu/summercamp.