Posted: Mar 01, 2024 7:15 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 7:15 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Awareness is key in today’s time and has been since social movements became popular for universal change. Today’s awareness is a little more local.

The Washington County SPCA has recently released their donations wish list. If you do not have access to their Facebook page, the list is as follows:

Pine Sol Floor Cleaner

Paper towels

Dawn dish soap

Kitten and puppy canned food

Treats and toys

Puppy pads

Lysol Wipes

If you can donate any of these items, you can drop them off at the Washington County SPCA located at 16620 OK-123, Bartlesville, Ok. 74006.

The WSPCA is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.