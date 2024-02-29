Posted: Feb 29, 2024 3:25 PMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 5:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School senior Lauren Lee has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for February, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Lee has a 4.0 GPA, currently enrolled in five AP classes, is the president of both the student council and National Honor Society. She has also been named a National Merit semi-finalist and is a Coca-Cola Scholar.

But it is Lee's drive to make the community a better place for all ages that really sets her apart

Lee plans to continue her college education at one of several universities she is exploring, with plans to study microbiology. She hopes to become a health care professional in an area that lacks access to comprehensive medical services.

Bartlesville High School Principal Michael Harp says Lee is a model student.

"Lauren is an incredible leader who has consistently demonstrated her leadership skills by becoming the president of both Student Council and NHS," Harp said. "She has sat on multiple student/admin panels and helped initiate several projects to enhance a better student experience at BHS. Lauren's moral integrity is put on display everyday as she is constantly helping students in the classroom and throughout the building."

Lee will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Lee says she is honored to be selected as one of February's Students of the Month