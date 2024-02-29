Posted: Feb 29, 2024 11:37 AMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 11:37 AM

Tom Davis

Triad Eye Institute will hold an eye screening clinic for individuals 55 and older at Elder Care on Wednesday, April 17, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm.

According to Christina Bishop, Chief Operating Officer, this is the 14th year of holding the screening at Elder Care. “This partnership with Triad Eye Institute allows us to continue our mission of helping mature adults remain independent and healthy. This year we are planning two screenings, one this spring and another in the fall.”