Posted: Feb 29, 2024 9:17 AMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

The 8th Annual Inter-State Farm & Home Show is on March 22nd and 23rd, 2024. This event brings together the best of both worlds with agriculture and residential products and services.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio's Dorea Potter and Tina Romine said,"It's the most talked-about and anticipated shows in the area. that vendors throughout Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas will be represented at the show. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home decor, this is a must-visit event."

Many vendors will have cash and carry items can be purchased during the show and taken home for your immediate enjoyment. There are great door prizes including $500 cash prize to be given away each day, Branson tickets and much more.

The 8th Annual Inter-State Farm & Home Show is on Friday, March 22nd 1-7pm and on ?Saturday, March 23rd 8:30am-4pm at Nellis Hall - Coffeyville Community College, 400 W. 11th Street, Coffeyville, Kansas.